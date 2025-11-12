Brothers Extradited for Trial as Key Suspects in South African Rap Star AKA’s Murder

After nearly two years of waiting, the spotlight now turns sharply to two men recently brought back to South Africa to face the gravest of charges. In a high-profile case that stunned the entertainment world, brothers Siyabonga Ndimande and Malusi Ndimande were extradited from Eswatini and formally charged with the murder of South African rapper Kiernan Forbes , also known as “AKA,” and his friend, businessman and chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

Background of the Crime

On the evening of 10 February 2023, AKA and Motsoane left a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban and made their way to their car when two armed men approached and opened fire at close range. The world watched in shock as one of South Africa’s most celebrated hip-hop stars was killed in a brazen daylight attack.

The murder not only silenced a major voice in South African music, but also triggered a massive law-enforcement response, routines of investigation, surveillance footage checks, ballistic analysis and inter-agency coordination mounted in the weeks that followed.

Extradition and Arrests

The Ndimande brothers were apprehended in Eswatini in early 2024 after being identified as suspects connected to the attack. South African authorities requested their extradition, an order granted by Eswatini’s courts in August 2024, after which the brothers challenged the process.

Finally, on 11 November 2025, the extradition was executed. The brothers arrived at King Shaka International Airport under heavy police and INTERPOL escort, and were immediately brought before the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

Charges and Court Appearance

Siyabonga and Malusi face a combined array of charges, including murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, and being part of what prosecutors say was a coordinated hit.

In court, under high security and in leg-irons, the brothers appeared before Magistrate Irfan Khalil on their first appearance. The courtroom was packed with media, human-rights observers and top police officials, including Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of the KwaZulu-Natal police.

Their lawyers requested an adjournment to properly consult with their clients under secure and private conditions, a request granted by the court, setting a return date of 25 November.

Broader Investigations

The case doesn’t stand alone. Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the Ndimande brothers are wanted in South Africa in connection with three separate murder cases, including the murder of a taxi-boss in Amanzimtoti, the attempted murder of his wife, and the killing of his driver. Together, these form part of a larger case against the Ndimandes, involving around 24 charges across several dockets.

“The first case involves the murder of a taxi boss in Amanzimtoti in 2022, where they face five charges. The second relates to the murders of AKA and Tibz Motsoane, where they face 11 charges. The third case concerns the murder of a taxi boss’s driver and the attempted murder of his wife, with about 11 charges in that matter,” Mathe explained.

She added that once the suspects arrive in South Africa, they will be officially placed under arrest.

“The lead investigator will execute the J50 warrant of arrest at the airport. He will then process them, taking fingerprints, warning statements, and informing them of the reasons for their arrests and the charges they face. They will also be afforded the right of reply through their attorneys,” said Mathe.

Police and prosecution officials have made it clear that the investigation is still active, their focus remains not just on the shooters, but on those who financed, coordinated, and arranged the hit. Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi said investigators have traced bank transfers and business accounts tied to people of interest who may have orchestrated the murder.

For the families of AKA and Tibz, the extradition and court appearance are significant developments. AKA’s father publicly expressed cautious relief at seeing key suspects finally appear in court, while the mother described the moment as a mix of relief and renewed anguish.