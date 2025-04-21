BREAKING: Pope Francis dies at 88

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff and a transformative figure in the modern Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88, the Vatican confirmed Monday, April 21.

He had suffered various ailments in his 12-year papacy, with severe complications in recent weeks.

The Argentine-born pope, formerly Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was elected in 2013 following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI — a historic moment that marked the first papal resignation in nearly 600 years.

Pope Francis's LGBTQ+ stance

During his 12-year papacy, Francis was known for his progressive stances on issues such as climate change, LGBTQ+ rights, and economic inequality, while upholding the traditions of the Catholic faith.

He had been battling a series of health complications in recent years, including respiratory issues and mobility challenges.

Vatican officials have noted a significant decline in his condition in recent weeks , although he has continued to make limited public appearances.

Pope Francis's death marks the end of a remarkable era for the 1.3 billion-member Church, one in which he emphasised mercy, humility, and outreach to the marginalised.

Global tributes are expected to follow, as Catholics and world leaders reflect on a papacy that challenged conventions and sought to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity.