BREAKING: Pope Francis dies at 88

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff and a transformative figure in the modern Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88, the Vatican confirmed Monday, April 21.
He had suffered various ailments in his 12-year papacy, with severe complications in recent weeks.
The Argentine-born pope, formerly Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was elected in 2013 following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI — a historic moment that marked the first papal resignation in nearly 600 years.
Pope Francis's LGBTQ+ stance
During his 12-year papacy, Francis was known for his progressive stances on issues such as climate change, LGBTQ+ rights, and economic inequality, while upholding the traditions of the Catholic faith.
He had been battling a series of health complications in recent years, including respiratory issues and mobility challenges.
Vatican officials have noted a significant decline in his condition in recent weeks, although he has continued to make limited public appearances.
Pope Francis's death marks the end of a remarkable era for the 1.3 billion-member Church, one in which he emphasised mercy, humility, and outreach to the marginalised.
Global tributes are expected to follow, as Catholics and world leaders reflect on a papacy that challenged conventions and sought to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity.
Details regarding funeral arrangements and the next steps in the papal succession process are expected to be announced shortly.
