World Noodles Day? Cute. World Indomie Day? Now that’s a celebration.

From October 4th to 6th, Lagos didn’t just buzz, it simmered with excitement (and Indomie), as Indomie lit up the city with a three-day celebration for Indomie lovers that stirred up joy, connection, and pure nostalgic magic.

ICM Became Indomie Central

If Lagos was lit, Ikeja City Mall was the flame, and Indomie was the spark. The energy peaked at Ikeja City Mall, where Indomie turned the space into a full-on carnival.

Think music, dancing, endless games, and of course, bowls and bowls of Nigeria’s most loved noodle brand. Kids were running around winning branded merch and coupons, moms were reliving their childhood cravings, and even the dads couldn’t resist jumping in line for a taste.

The energy? Unmatched. The aroma? Irresistible. The vibes? Straight 10s.

An Upside-Down House and Right-Side-Up Smiles

Then came the upside-down Indomie house, yes, a real photo zone where the plates were on the ceiling, the chairs hung mid-air, and everyone was snapping pics that made Instagram feeds look like something out of a noodle dream. If you’ve seen floating bowls and levitating forks lately, now you know where they came from.

Tomike Pulled Up, and the Crowd Went Wild

Adding even more spice to the day was everyone’s fave lifestyle queen, Tomike, who turned up to dance with the kids, laugh with moms, and remind us all why Indomie is more than a meal — it’s a moment, a memory, a movement.

Indomie Took It to the Streets

Not one to keep all the joy in one place, Indomie hit the road with Asherkine, the content king and Indomie stan. From markets to neighbourhoods, he shared noodles, cooked with fans, and dropped love bombs in the form of warm cartons and warmer hugs. You could say he took World Indomie Day straight to the people, one bowl at a time.

It Wasn’t Just an Event. It was a Feeling, a celebration of Indomie Lovers

Across Lagos, something special was in the air, and it wasn’t just the smell of Indomie. It was connection, community, and the kind of joy that only food (and shared memories) can bring.

Because World Indomie Day isn’t just about celebrating noodles, it’s about celebrating us.

The families who gather around dinner tables. The friends who bond over their cravings.

The kids who know that joy often comes in a warm, slurpy bowl of Indomie.

So, here’s to the flavour, the fun, the family, and the feeling that only Indomie brings.