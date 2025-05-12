'Opt out since your spirit already left' - Wike’s camp mocks Fubara

The political crisis rocking Rivers State has taken another twist, as Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, ridiculed suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara following his latest public remarks.

Fubara, who was recently suspended from office alongside his deputy and members of the State House of Assembly by President Bola Tinubu, stated that he no longer felt any attachment to his position.

Speaking at a service of songs held in Port Harcourt for the late elder statesman Edwin Clark, Fubara said: “Can’t you see how better I look? Do you think I am interested in it? Do you even know if I want to go back there? My spirit had already left that place long ago.”

Wike's camp taunts Fubara

The statement drew swift criticism from Wike’s camp.

In a post on X, Olayinka responded sarcastically, likening Fubara’s stance to a broken marriage.

“It is not really compulsory to stay in a marriage your spirit already left. Simply opt out legally,” he wrote.

Fubara’s suspension came after months of political infighting with Wike, his predecessor and current FCT Minister, over control of Rivers State's political machinery.

The rift escalated to the point of near-violence, with threats by Niger Delta militants to attack oil facilities.

In an attempt to stabilise the situation, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers and installed retired naval chief Ibok-Ete Ibas as Sole Administrator.