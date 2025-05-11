'My spirit has already left there' - Fubara responds to reinstatement calls

Suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara says he’s not desperate to return to office, suggesting he may have mentally checked out of the political drama engulfing the state.

Fubara made the revelation at a service of songs held in honour of late elder statesman Edwin Clark in Port Harcourt on Sunday, May 11. The Rivers Elders Forum organised the event.

Though several speakers at the gathering referred to him as “Governor” and called for an immediate reversal of his suspension, Fubara distanced himself from their remarks, saying they were personal opinions and unlikely to foster peace.

“Not everything is by oshogbe,” he said, hinting at his preference for diplomacy over confrontation in the unfolding political crisis.

“Do you even know if I want to go back there? My spirit has already left there,” he added, implying a possible resignation to his fate or a more profound rethink of his political future.

Fubara also cautioned his supporters, saying some of their actions, though well-meaning, may have worsened his predicament.

He urged attendees to keep the focus on celebrating the legacy of Edwin Clark, who was known for his lifelong advocacy for the Niger Delta, rather than politicising the event.