Wike strips nearly 5,000 Abuja landowners of titles over debt

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has revoked 4,794 land titles across Abuja due to non-payment of Ground Rent, some of which have been outstanding for over 40 years.

According to the FCT Administration (FCTA), the affected properties span key districts, including Central Area, Garki I and II, Wuse I and II, Asokoro, Maitama, and Guzape.

Announcing the decision, Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, said the move follows multiple warnings and public notices urging defaulters to settle their arrears.

“All these yielded little response, as several allottees failed to pay,” Olayinka stated.

The FCTA Director of Lands, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, disclosed that 8,375 property owners collectively owe ₦6,967,980,119 in Ground Rent. Of these, 4,794 had defaulted for over a decade, violating their Right of Occupancy terms.

"Ground Rent payments are due annually on January 1 without demand," Nwankwoeze emphasised.

He added that the revocations were carried out in line with Section 28, Subsections 5(a) and (b) of the Land Use Act.

However, the administration has granted a 21-day grace period for property owners who have defaulted for up to 10 years.

"Should they fail to comply within this period, their titles will also be revoked," Nwankwoeze warned.