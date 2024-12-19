Wike revokes Abuja land allocations of Buhari, Okorocha, Dino Melaye, others

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has revoked 762 plots of land in Abuja’s Maitama 1 District due to non-payment for Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O).

The decision affects prominent individuals, including former President Muhammadu Buhari, ex-Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen, and former governors Rochas Okorocha, Ben Ayade, and Seriake Dickson.

Wike also named serving and former lawmakers Dino Melaye, Enyinnaya Abaribe, and Abdul Ningi among the landowners whose rights were withdrawn. Corporate organisations with unpaid fees were also affected.

A notice issued by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) stated: “The allottee(s)/title holder(s) of plots of land in Maitama 1 who have failed to make payment for their Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills after the expiration of grace period… their Right of Occupancy to the land/property have been withdrawn, pursuant to the provisions of Section 28 of the Land Use Act of 1978.”

The FCTA emphasised that titleholders were obligated to settle fees as a condition of their land grants.

In addition, Wike issued a two-week ultimatum to 614 other individuals and organisations to clear outstanding charges or face similar consequences.

The minister warned that the crackdown on land defaulters is part of a broader effort to ensure compliance with Abuja’s urban development policies.