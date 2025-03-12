'We gave you time' - Wike leads demolition in Abuja community amid resistance

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike on Tuesday personally supervised the demolition of houses in Gishiri, Katampe, as part of ongoing road construction efforts.

The operation, which was met with resistance from some residents, saw security operatives deploy tear gas to disperse protesters.

The affected buildings were reportedly within the right of way for the new road, a project flagged off in October 2024 and expected to be completed by May 2025.

Addressing the community chief on-site, a visibly frustrated Wike said, “We gave you time.”

He later told journalists that the government had exhausted all options before resorting to demolition.

“We have provided over two to three months for them to prepare. We have also offered compensation and a resettlement plan. What more could we do?” he stated.

The minister noted that multiple engagements had been held with local leaders, but many residents refused to vacate their properties, delaying the project.

“It is crucial for them to cooperate with the government so that CGC, our contractor, can complete this road by May,” Wike added.

“No government will stand by while individuals undermine a project that serves the public good.”

Despite the minister’s explanations, the demolition sparked outrage among affected residents, some of whom claimed they had not received adequate compensation.