What every woman should know before going into politics to avoid intimidation

Over the past couple of weeks, the political climate in Nigeria has been hot. Well, not like it's not always been hot, but a number of events stood out in the past few weeks.

One of them is the Suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, a serving senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial district in the National Assembly.

Irrespective of how you choose to look at it or who's on your side, one thing is certain: This event will be talked about for a long time, and it will shape women's participation in politics.

Even though I have my sentiments on this matter, I'm not here to take sides. Instead, it is an opportunity to educate my fellow women on how to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Nigeria already has one of the lowest levels of female political representation in Africa. It breaks my heart to see this number depleting further as a result of system barriers like intimidation, claims of sexual harassment, and entrenched patriarchal structures.

So women, come close and hear me out. Here are some things you should know before entering Nigerian politics to avoid intimidation and any form of harassment in the future.

Educate yourself on the root causes of intimidation and harassment

Yes, it's impossible to know it all, but there have been several precedents of cases like this. And of course, you can't fight what you don't know. This is why I always advise women to read as much as possible about gender based intimidation in politics.

At least, you can know when you're being targeted. So read books and articles, join groups that promote active participation, and attend training. Learn about the myths and realities of gender based violence in Nigeria and how our society condones it.

Learn to interrupt sexists and discriminatory language

You don't have to get to the top to make a difference. Gender based harassment is something we see every day. So pay attention to your interaction with men and even women. Take note of when they say things to put women down intentionally.

Name-calling sends a message that women are inferior. Besides, some of these people will occupy political positions in the future. So the earlier you interrupt their gender based slur, the earlier they'll learn to act better towards women.

Be critical and ask questions

As an aspiring politician, it makes sense to be critical and always question how the media portrays women in magazines, online, and on television programs. If you see the media objectifying women or using images of violence against women, speak up.

Write the company or tag them on social media, highlighting the negative impacts of their actions and campaigns.

Get the message out