'We can't afford rice: Nigerians unite against proposed plan to increase President Tinubu's salary

There is growing unrest in Nigeria following the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission’s (RMAFC) proposal to raise the salaries of President Bola Tinubu, governors, ministers and other senior government officials.

The move has been met with stiff opposition from labour unions, political figures, and activists who argue that such a review is ill-timed and insensitive, given the current economic hardship facing millions of Nigerians.

The RMAFC Chairman, Mohammed Shehu, while addressing journalists in Abuja, said the current pay structure for top government officials is “inadequate, unrealistic, and outdated”.

He disclosed that the President currently earns ₦1.5 million monthly, while ministers receive less than ₦1 million, figures that have remained unchanged since 2008.

“Paying the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria ₦1.5 million a month, with a population of over 200 million people, is a joke,” Shehu argued.

He maintained that while the commission is not responsible for setting the minimum wage, it is constitutionally mandated to determine salaries for political, judicial, and legislative office holders.

However, critics insist that the review could widen inequality and fuel public anger, especially as ordinary Nigerians battle rising inflation, soaring food prices, and increased fuel costs triggered by government reforms.

Labour Union to RMAFC: “Retreat Now”

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) was quick to denounce the proposal, describing it as unjust and discriminatory.

NLC spokesman Benson Upah in an interview noted that the union is “outraged” by the planned review.

“This move is insensitive, unjust, inequitable, and will only succeed in deepening the growing inequality between civil servants and political office holders,” Upah stated, adding that the proposal could worsen poverty levels in the country.

“While we recognise the need for good remuneration packages, they should be across the board and equitable, not discriminatory, as that runs contrary to the spirit of our constitution,” he warned.

Calling on the commission to suspend its plans immediately, Upah said: “RMAFC should put this exercise on hold before it triggers a tsunami."

Atiku’s Camp: 'This Government is About Wastage'

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also criticised the move, arguing that it exposes the self-serving nature of the current administration.

Speaking through his spokesman, Paul Ibe, Atiku said: “Whoever came up with the idea of salary increase for government officials doesn’t even mean well for the administration. This government is all about wastage. We saw how much was squandered on the vice president’s residence.”

Ibe argued that public funds were being mismanaged at a time when Nigerians are struggling to survive.

“The saddest part is that these monies are borrowed. Borrowed funds are supposed to be put into productive use, not on self-indulgence. Our children will pay back those loans,” he warned.

He noted that the minimum wage, set at ₦30,000, is far from a living wage.

“The so-called minimum wage cannot even buy a bag of rice. A civil servant still has school fees, healthcare, and daily expenses to cover. To talk about salary increases for officials while civil servants remain impoverished is the height of insensitivity,” Ibe declared.

Activist Lawyer: 'The Real Problem is Jumbo Allowances and Corruption'

Constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Chief Nkereuwem Udofia Akpan, also faulted the proposal, saying that the government should instead slash the “humongous” allowances of lawmakers.

“The National Assembly is a real drain on the economy. If you consider the humongous allowances each of the 109 Senators and 460 Representatives take home in a month, vehicle allowances, accommodation, entertainment, car maintenance, furniture, then add the politics behind constituency projects, the figures are staggering,” Akpan stated in a recent interview with an online media.

He questioned why President Tinubu, who has held several high-ranking political positions and amassed wealth, would still require a salary increase.

“The First Lady herself said they were already rich before coming to Aso Rock. Most Nigerians agree with her. So why the need for more?” Akpan asked.

He argued that the debate should shift away from official salaries to the broader issue of corruption and mismanagement.

“The real problem is not the official take-home pay but the jumbo perks and brazen looting of public funds through shady contracts. I would rather the President earns a handsome official salary than be connected to contractors or oil deals,” he noted.

Akpan further lamented what he called the “stupendous wealth accumulation” of many former governors and lawmakers, saying: “You would think these people don’t believe that death is around the corner.”

Nigerians Brace for Fresh Battle Over Pay

The controversy has intensified public debates over governance priorities in Nigeria. While the RMAFC insists that top officials’ earnings have stagnated for over a decade, critics argue that the government’s focus should be on addressing unemployment, poverty, and the soaring cost of living before granting itself higher pay.

Observers warn that pressing ahead with the salary increase could spark widespread backlash, especially from organised labour, which has already threatened protests over unmet wage demands for workers.

