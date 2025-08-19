FG moves to increase Tinubu, Shettima, Akpabio, others’ salaries

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has revealed plans to review and possibly increase the salaries of President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, ministers and other top public officials.

RMAFC Chairman, Mohammed Shehu, announced the proposal during a press conference in Abuja on Monday, stating that the current salary structure had become “untenable and unrealistic.”

“The salary structure for political office holders has remained the same since 2008, despite rising responsibilities and economic realities.

“You cannot pay the President of Nigeria ₦1.5 million monthly with a population of over 200 million people and expect it to be taken seriously."

"You pay either a CBN governor or the DG ten times more than you pay the President. That is just not right,” Shehu explained

He also highlighted the disparities in earnings between agency heads and national leaders, describing the gap as “absolutely unfair.”

NLC Condemns Move

NLC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]

However, the proposal has already sparked outrage among labour leaders. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) condemned any move to increase political office holders’ pay while citizens grapple with inflation, unemployment, and poverty.

“It would be unjust and insensitive to Nigerians if politicians enjoy a salary increment when the average worker cannot afford basic needs,” the NLC said in a statement.

The debate over salaries for top government officials comes at a time when the nation faces mounting economic challenges, with citizens demanding relief from high living costs.