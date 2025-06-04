VIDEO: VP Shettima visits Mokwa flood victims in Niger - makes crucial pledge

Vice President Kashim Shettima arrived in Niger State on Wednesday, June 4, to assess the extent of the devastating flooding that has wreaked havoc on communities in Mokwa Local Government Area, displacing families and claiming lives.

The Vice President’s visit follows President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive for an immediate federal response to the disaster.

Shettima, accompanied by state officials, was received at the state capital before proceeding directly to the flood-affected community, where he delivered a message of condolence on behalf of the Federal Government.

“It is heartbreaking to see the destruction that this flood has caused. We are here to see things firsthand, to empathise with the families who have lost loved ones, and to assure you that the Federal Government will not abandon you in your time of need,” Shettima said during his visit.

The Vice President emphasised that the Tinubu administration is committed to providing prompt assistance and coordinating with state authorities to bring relief to the affected communities.

He called on relevant agencies to expedite the delivery of relief materials and to prioritise the rehabilitation of essential infrastructure damaged by the floodwaters.

“This is not just a local tragedy; it is a national emergency. We will ensure that the victims receive the necessary support and that efforts are made to prevent future occurrences through improved flood management strategies,” Shettima added.

Niger State officials expressed appreciation for the Vice President’s prompt visit, describing it as a demonstration of the administration’s commitment to responding swiftly to emergencies.

The flooding, which began late last week following heavy rainfall, has displaced hundreds of families and destroyed homes, farmland, and local roads in Mokwa.

Emergency agencies are already on the ground providing initial relief, but many residents remain in urgent need of shelter and medical assistance.