Niger govt seeks public aid for flood victims despite $10m World Bank grant

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has come under fire after appealing to Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) for donations to help flood victims—just six months after announcing a $10 million World Bank-assisted grant intended to prevent such disasters.

Last Thursday, flash floods swept through Mokwa in Niger State, killing at least 150 people and displacing 503 families.

Over 250 homes were submerged, leaving residents scrambling to recover bodies and salvage their belongings.

Niger govt begs for public fund

In a statement posted on X Saturday evening, Bago’s Chief Press Secretary, Bologu Ibrahim, called on “cooperative organisations and individuals” to provide humanitarian interventions.

“The farmer Governor appreciated the swift response of all relevant agencies that contributed to the search and rescue operations and called on the Federal Government to provide a temporary camp for the victims, as where they are occupying now is not habitable,” the statement read.

Ibrahim added that financial assistance should be sent only to government-approved accounts for transparency, sharing details of the newly created “Niger State Emergency Distress” account at First Bank of Nigeria.

Critics have questioned why the state government is seeking public donations just months after Bago himself announced that a $10 million World Bank grant would fund flood prevention in Mokwa.

During a tour in December, Bago assured journalists that the funds would be used to address flooding in Kpege, Efu Abebe, and Eti Sheshi—all in Mokwa local government area—and said that efficient contractors had been lined up for the project.

But the same areas that were meant to benefit from the grant have now been devastated. Residents have expressed frustration and confusion over the lack of tangible results from the much-publicised World Bank assistance.

As the humanitarian crisis unfolds, calls for accountability grow louder.