Peter Obi visits Niger flood victims - donates ₦20 million

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, has pledged ₦20 million to support victims of the recent floods that devastated Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

Obi visited the state on Monday, June 2, to offer his condolences and meet with officials coordinating relief efforts.

The catastrophic floods have claimed over 153 lives, left more than 1,000 people missing, and displaced over 3,000 residents, according to authorities.

Obi, accompanied by former Minister Nenadi Usman and his spokesperson Yunusa Tanko, said his visit was to "condole and show solidarity with the Governor and the good people of the state."

He noted that he had earlier spoken with Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago from the United Kingdom to express his sympathies before travelling to the state in person.

Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba received him during the visit. During discussions with local authorities, Obi highlighted the urgent needs of the affected communities, emphasising the scale of the destruction.

“We had a discussion about the urgent needs of the affected communities, where over 200 lives have been lost, about 1,000 persons are still missing, more than 3,000 people have been displaced from their homes, and several homes destroyed,” he said.

As part of his relief efforts, Obi announced an initial donation of ₦20 million to assist the government’s response.

“As part of my commitment to stand with the people of Niger State during this difficult time, I made an initial donation of ₦20 million to support the effort of the government, and I will continue to support their effort,” he declared.

Obi called for a unified response to disasters like this, urging the Federal Government, emergency agencies, and all Nigerians to rally around the victims.