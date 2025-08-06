VIDEO: Sule Lamido reveals Tinubu's plot to remove Wike

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, solely to advance his political interests in Nigeria’s South-South region and will discard him once the mission is accomplished.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV’s Prime Time on Tuesday night, August 5, Lamido claimed the president’s engagement with Wike was transactional and politically expedient.

“Tinubu was looking for someone who will help him in his political interest. The whole appointment of Wike was to make sure Tinubu secures the South-South,” Lamido stated.

He argued that Tinubu’s strategy was bearing fruit, citing recent political gains in states like Akwa Ibom and Edo, with Wike already firmly rooted in Rivers State.

“So far, he has been able to get Akwa Ibom and Edo states. Wike already has Rivers State,” Lamido noted.

Tinubu to Use and Dump Wike - Sule Lamido

According to the former governor, once Tinubu successfully consolidates control over the region, Wike’s political relevance will diminish, leading to his removal from office.

“By the time Tinubu is able to secure the South-South in his own basket, Wike will become irrelevant, and he will remove him.

“He appointed Wike for a purpose, gave him an office for a purpose; by the time the purpose is no more, that’s the end of it,” Lamido added.