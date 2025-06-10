VIDEO: Wike urges PDP to zone 2027 presidency to south

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the southern region, citing principles of fairness and federal character.

Speaking late Monday after a meeting of party stakeholders under the “Concerned Stakeholders of the PDP,” Wike read a communiqué emphasising the importance of inclusivity.

“In the spirit of fairness, inclusion, federal character principles, and respect for our party constitution, the party must make an unequivocal pronouncement zoning its presidential candidate to the South in the 2027 elections,” he stated.

Wike argued that the PDP’s decision would correct the imbalance created by “the unbroken years of Northern President under President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Although Buhari left office in 2023, Wike contends that the lingering dominance of Northern leadership must be addressed.

Sam Anyanwu’s controversy

The minister also reaffirmed Senator Sam Anyanwu as the party’s National Secretary, dismissing any notices or correspondences not issued by him as invalid.



“In line with the provisions of our party constitution, only the National Secretary, Senator Sam Anyanwu, can issue notices of meeting of the National Convention, National Executive Committee, National Caucus and the National Working Committee.

"To this end, all notices not issued by him and actions founded on them, including correspondences to INEC, are null and void and of no effect whatsoever,” Wike declared.

In the communiqué, the group warned of an “inexorable drift towards extinction” if the party failed to respect its constitution and the Supreme Court’s judgment on the matter.

“We therefore unequivocally reaffirm Senator Sam Anyanwu as the duly elected and substantive National Secretary of our great party,” the statement concluded.

The call comes amid internal wrangling over the party’s leadership and zoning arrangements, with some stakeholders pushing for Northern continuity while others demand power rotation.