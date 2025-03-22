I will complete Rivers State Assembly complex in 6 months - Sole Administrator

Rivers State Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, has pledged to complete the Rivers State House of Assembly complex before leaving office.

During an inspection of the project on Saturday, Ibas noted that within two days of assuming office, he observed a missing pillar in the structure. He urged the contractor to speed up work and meet the agreed timeline.

He emphasised that his mandate includes restoring full legislative activities in the state.

Ibas was accompanied by the Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr. George Nwaeke, and was briefed on the project's progress by the General Manager of the construction company, Engr. Omaka Oko.

He said, ”I had been at the executive arm of the state governance structure, and one of the pillars that is missing for now is the legislature. For them to function effectively, they also need a place to work from.

“And perhaps, I am yet to be sure that work is going on as expected, so that by the end of the six months, this place will be ready for those who need to use it. I think basically that is what it is.

“They (contractor) have a schedule and they have timelines that I believe they will like to adhere to. I think the State has done its own bit by providing the necessary funds, I was briefed. So the onus is on them to make sure that they keep to the terms.”

He emphasised that he was appointed in the first place to maintain law and order, which would enable the State to return to what it is supposed to be.

President Tinubu had declared a state of emergency in Rivers, citing the ongoing political crisis between the governor and lawmakers as justification for the intervention.

Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas was appointed as the state’s administrator to manage governance for an initial six-month period.

