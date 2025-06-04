VIDEO: Amaechi fires back at Wike: 'I don’t want to join issues with children'

In a fresh twist to the political rivalry between two of Rivers State’s most prominent politicians, former Governor Rotimi Amaechi has rebuffed recent remarks made by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, stating he would not “join issues with children.”

Amaechi, who spoke during an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday, June 3, dismissed claims by Wike that he owed his political ascendancy to Wike’s support.

“Nobody made me governor. God, Peter Odili, and the Nigerian judiciary made me governor. Nobody,” Amaechi insisted.

Wike's shot at Amaechi

The spat comes after Wike ridiculed Amaechi’s comment during his recent 60th birthday celebration, in which Amaechi had remarked, “We’re all hungry.”

Wike dismissed this statement, suggesting Amaechi’s hunger was for political relevance rather than food. Wike further asserted that he was instrumental in Amaechi’s rise to the governorship.

Amaechi, however, challenged Wike’s narrative, questioning the basis of his claims: “Nobody has ever asked that man that says he made me governor, how did you make this man governor? Nobody has ever asked that question.”

How Wike Lobbied for Top Position in Amaechi's Cabinet

FCT Minister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has been criticised for his close relationship with the judiciary and his recent announcement of gifting judges luxurious houses and cars. [FCTA/Facebook]

Explaining why he appointed Wike as his chief of staff during his tenure, Amaechi said it was a strategic move to keep Wike’s ambitions in check.

“Mohammed Adoke flew all the way from Abuja to Port Harcourt. That week, he asked me to make him commissioner for finance, and I said no. He has to work under me. I want him as chief of staff so I can supervise him,” Amaechi explained.

He further emphasised his authority over Wike: “I was once his boss. Whether he likes it or not. I hired him. I could have said no.”

He added a mocking tone, saying, “You know, he made himself chief of staff. He made himself governor. He made himself minister. He made himself local government chairman.”