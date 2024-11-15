God stopped naira from falling to ₦10,000 per dollar - Pastor Adeboye

Speaking during the Special Holy Ghost Congress in Abuja, Adeboye highlighted Nigeria’s economic challenges, particularly its dependence on imported fuel despite its oil wealth.

“We were aware that the root of our financial issues lay in the importation of petrol,” Adeboye said, criticising billions spent on nonfunctional refineries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cleric also addressed the controversy over the removal of fuel subsidies by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“When the president cancelled the subsidy on petrol imports, those who benefited from it became upset and created more problems,” he remarked.

Adeboye emphasised the need for divine intervention in tackling Nigeria’s financial woes. “We need help, and it’s not human help; it’s divine help,” he stated.

He shared that prayers played a pivotal role in stabilising the naira during its rapid decline.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If God hadn’t intervened, $1 could have been worth ₦10,000 by now,” he revealed, urging Nigerians to intensify their prayers for the nation’s economic recovery.