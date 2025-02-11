Unknown persons kill 3 siblings, dump bodies in freezer as Anambra police vow justice

The Anambra Police Command has vowed to fish out the suspected killer(s) of three siblings in Nnewichi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state.

The new Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Mr Ikioye Orutugu, made the vow when he paid a condolence visit to the bereaved family and also assessed the crime scene on the spot.

It is recalled that an unidentified person(s) sneaked into the residence of Mr Ejezie Udochukwu and murdered his three children and dumped their remains inside a deep freezer.

The deceased were Chikaima, first daughter, nine, Chimziterem, second daughter, eight, and Chimdirim, second son, five.

The CP said:

We are here today for an on-the-spot assessment of the unfortunate incident of the murder of three siblings and kept in the fridge here in Nnewi.

I am also here to console the family and relatives of the victims and affirm the commitment of the Police over this unwholesome crime, unlike other similar incidents recorded in the state, bordering on kidnapping and sudden disappearance of persons.

We shall unravel the circumstances surrounding such and ensure that the suspects are caught and justice served.

Orutugu assured the people that he was in the state to reclaim the public space from criminals and maintain law and order, in keeping with the vision to stabilise the security architecture in the state.

I intend to address the attitude of the people on ideology, based on crime bordering on the attack on unsuspecting members of the public, security personnel, abduction of persons and destruction of government infrastructure and other offences.

Undoubtedly, the command has been bold in confronting these challenges and indeed recorded several successes lately in curbing some of these crimes.

I have been briefed on how Anambra people and the State Government, through the launch of Operation Udo Ga Chi (Operation Peace Must Prevail), have risen to collectively and joined voices in condemning acts that threaten our national peace and resolved to work together and discuss those issues that tear us apart, not minding our differences, he said.

He said that the command would take every professional step in crime prevention, through strategic deployment of intelligence assets and robust synergy with sister-security agencies, organised vigilance groups and other stakeholders, to deal with the security challenges in the state.

Anambra is blessed with vibrant, energetic and enterprising people, full of great potential.

This potential can only be fully realised in a peaceful, secure environment, the police boss added.

He urged journalists in the state to report security matters professionally and objectively, toward helping the security agencies tackle crime.

He urged the people to remain law-abiding and continue to partner and support the police and other security agencies in combating all forms of criminality as well as ensuring public security and safety in the state.

Orutugu advised those “who have been misled to take to crime” to retrace their steps, saying that the command was poised to deal squarely with all acts of criminality without regard for status.