Panic in Ebonyi as gunmen kill 10, Governor Nwifuru urges calm

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi has urged the people of Amagu village, Nkalaha, Ishielu Local Government Area of the state to remain calm after a suspected gunmen’s attack on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the attack led to the death of 10 persons and destruction of houses and other property worth millions of naira.

Nwifuru made the plea in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Monday Uzor, on Monday in Abakaliki.

The governor while condemning the attack, described it as a flagrant disregard to the sanctity of human life. He said;

The attack on innocent citizens is not the first in the area and has become a source of concern to the government and people of the state.

This government which is determined to secure the lives and properties of our people, will take decisive steps to unravel the circumstances behind the attack.

I urge the people to shun reprisal attacks as the government will get to the root of the matter

He said that Ebonyi people are very hospitable and wondered why such attacks should occur at regular intervals. The governor assured;

Our people are very accommodating but strangers should not take advantage of their calmness to unleash terror on them.

I have directed security agencies to mobilise fully to the area to bring the situation under control.

My thoughts and prayers are with the people in this difficult moment and assure that you will not be left alone.