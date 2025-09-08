UN, Atiku, Obi, Ndume rage over Borno massacre, demand urgent security overhaul

Fresh Boko Haram attacks in Borno State have left no fewer than 63 people dead, including five soldiers and 58 civilians, drawing outrage from the United Nations, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, and Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume. All four have demanded urgent government action to halt Nigeria’s worsening insecurity.

The coordinated assaults on Friday, September 5, targeted the Darajamal community in the Bama Local Government Area and the Monguno Local Government Area.

In Darajamal, insurgents stormed the resettled community in large numbers, killing civilians and troops, abducting women and girls, and torching more than 20 houses, vehicles, and food stores. In Monguno, two Immigration officers were killed in a separate strike.

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai, backed by the Air Component, engaged the attackers in fierce combat and reportedly killed over 30 insurgents as they attempted to escape. Despite the military’s response, the civilian death toll has sparked nationwide condemnation.

UN Condemns Civilian Killings

United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Fall, described the killings as “shocking and appalling.”

“I am deeply saddened by Friday’s reported killing of dozens of civilians in Darajamal, Bama Local Government Area. Civilians should never be a target! Preliminary reports indicate that more than 50 civilians were killed, with others abducted and many fleeing with injuries. At least 28 houses were burned during the attack,” Fall said.

He extended condolences to the bereaved families and people of Borno, stressing, “This recent killing of civilians is yet another grim reminder of the toll of violent attacks in Borno this year. Hundreds of civilians have already been killed. I reiterate my call to all parties to protect civilians and adhere to international humanitarian and human rights law.”

Atiku: Nigerians Must Unite Against Terror

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar condemned the massacre as a “senseless act of violence” and urged Nigerians to confront terror with unity.

“This senseless violence is a painful reminder of the heavy price our people continue to pay in the face of terror.

"My heartfelt condolences go to the bereaved families, the resilient people of Borno, and Governor Zulum, whose swift compassion in visiting the affected community is commendable,” Atiku wrote.

He called for stronger community security and deeper collaboration, stressing that the sacrifices of soldiers and civilians must inspire a renewed commitment to peace.

Obi: Nigeria in Full-Blown Security Emergency

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, warned that Nigeria is “drifting into a warlike situation” and urged President Bola Tinubu to declare a national war on insecurity.

“Bloody Weekend: over 100 killed in Borno, Sokoto, Katsina, Edo. These are not isolated tragedies but stark evidence that Nigeria is in the grip of a full-blown security emergency. Our casualty figures now rival those of countries officially at war,” Obi posted on X.

He criticised government officials for what he described as misplaced priorities.

“Foreign trips by government officials should be put on hold until this situation is brought under control. Junketing around the world while Nigeria bleeds is denial. Investors will not come into a war zone,” he said.

Obi further warned that insecurity could lead to state collapse if unchecked, citing Somalia and Libya as cautionary examples.

Ndume: Deploy Technology to Fight Insurgency

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) described the attacks as “worrisome” and called for advanced technological tools to combat insurgents.

“The Civilian JTF, hunters, and vigilantes are doing their best, but with den guns and sticks, they cannot match terrorists armed with sophisticated weapons.

"The only way forward is Technology, Equipment, Arms, and Ammunition, Motivation (TEAAM). With this approach, we can bring an end to the over-decade-long atrocities in the North-East,” Ndume said.

He also proposed setting up Armed Community Defence groups to complement military efforts.

Zulum Visits Affected Communities

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, visited Darajamal village on Saturday, September 6, meeting with security agencies and survivors.

He promised increased security deployment and immediate humanitarian relief, including food and non-food supplies for displaced persons.