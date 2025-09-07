We're in full-blown security emergency - Obi laments as 100 killed in bloody weekend

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has raised alarm over the wave of killings across the country, describing the situation as “frightening” and clear proof that Nigeria is in a “full-blown security emergency.”

Obi made the remarks in a statement posted on his official X handle on Sunday, following a string of violent attacks in Borno, Edo, Sokoto, and Katsina States.

In Borno, Boko Haram terrorists killed dozens of civilians and soldiers in Bama Local Government Area. In Katsina, bandits killed six people and abducted over 130 others during attacks on several communities. In Edo, gunmen killed eight officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and abducted a Chinese expatriate in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area.

Reacting to the incidents, Obi wrote:

“Nigeria Bleeds, Needs a Declaration of War on Insecurity Now. Bloody Weekend: over 100 Killed in Borno, Sokoto, Katsina, Edo. This grim headline captures the frightening reality reflected in our weekend papers. The killing of eight NSCDC officers, the abduction of a Chinese national in Edo, the kidnapping of passengers on the Benin–Iyere–Oluku road, and the slaughter of five soldiers and 58 civilians in Borno are not isolated tragedies. They are stark evidence that Nigeria is in the grip of a full-blown security emergency.”

He extended condolences to the families of the victims, describing the slain officers as “heroes” whose sacrifices must never be forgotten.

“Their killers must be swiftly apprehended and brought to justice,” Obi added.

The LP flagbearer urged government officials to suspend distractions, including foreign trips, and focus squarely on insecurity.

“Even foreign trips by government officials should be put on hold until the situation is brought under control. Investors will not come into a war zone,” he said.

He further warned that Nigeria risks collapse if urgent steps are not taken.