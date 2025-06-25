Senator Ndume launches fresh criticism against Tinubu

Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, has again taken a swipe at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, insisting that the President would have led street protests if he were in the opposition and faced the same circumstances Nigerians are currently enduring.

Speaking during an interview with Arise News, the four-term lawmaker declared his intention to continue holding the government accountable, even if it means standing alone.

Ndume, who was once the Senate Majority Whip, said he has no intention of crossing over to the President’s camp despite mounting pressure.

“I’m not one of his dependents. I’m his ally. If we were to swap positions, and I’m the President doing what he’s doing now, Tinubu would have been on the street. He has done it before — protesting even against governments he supported,” Ndume said.

“I’m Not a Dependent of Tinubu”

Senator Ali Ndume. [Facebook]

Ndume stressed that as a senator, he is not subordinate to the President and should be lobbied by the executive rather than coerced.

He recalled that even members of the administration had tried to woo him over to the President’s camp.

“Somebody from the government asked me to come over, and I said no. I’m a Senator. Under a proper democracy, the President should lobby me. He doesn’t vote for me — I vote on his proposals,” he said.

According to the outspoken lawmaker, his political courage is rooted in faith and a belief that power comes from God, not man.

“I believe it is God that gives or takes away power. My religion teaches me to speak the truth even if I’m alone, and that’s what I’m doing in APC now,” he stated.