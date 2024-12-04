UK-based Pastor Tobi Adegboyega faces deportation Over £1.87m fraud allegation

In a significant ruling, a UK immigration tribunal has ordered the deportation of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, a Nigerian-born religious leader accused of mismanaging £1.87 million in church funds.

Adegboyega, the founder of the now-defunct Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, also known as SPAC Nation, has faced mounting allegations of financial impropriety and cult-like practices within his ministry.

The tribunal’s decision follows an investigation into the misuse of funds and accusations from former church members.

Many of them allege they were pressured to take out loans or engage in illegal activities to fund the church’s operations.

Church Shutdown and Allegations

SPAC Nation, known for its flashy services and outreach to young Londoners, particularly from Black communities, was shut down after the UK Charity Commission and High Court raised concerns about its lack of financial transparency.

Investigators cited allegations that church members were urged to sell their blood and commit benefit fraud to meet financial demands.

Former members also accused the leadership of living lavish lifestyles at the expense of impoverished congregants.

A Home Office representative argued that these findings undermined Adegboyega’s claims to be a positive community force.

“Adegboyega’s church has faced closures over serious concerns about its finances and lack of transparency,” the tribunal noted, according to the Street Journal.

“Claims of abuse, exploitation, and cult-like behaviour cannot be overlooked when assessing his value to the UK.”

Human Rights Defence Rejected

Adegboyega, who is married to a British woman, argued that deportation would violate his right to a family life under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

He also cited his role as a community leader who helped steer at-risk youth away from crime. His legal team described him as a “charismatic leader” who had received praise from prominent figures, including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and senior Metropolitan Police officials.

Adegboyega maintained that the projects he spearheaded in London would collapse without his presence.

However, the tribunal dismissed these claims, calling Adegboyega’s evidence “hyperbolic” and finding that he had exaggerated his influence.

“It is implausible that he personally undertakes all of this work,” the judgment stated.

Tribunal’s Final Verdict

The tribunal ruled that Adegboyega’s human rights argument did not outweigh the evidence against him. It concluded that his family ties, established while he was in the UK unlawfully, would endure despite his deportation.

“The decision to refuse leave to remain is wholly proportionate,” the tribunal stated. “Adegboyega’s relationships and the good work of SPAC Nation can survive his return to Nigeria.”

Adegboyega, who entered the UK in 2005 on a visitor’s visa and overstayed, had previously appealed a decision to deny him leave to remain.