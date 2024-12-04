Pastor Bolaji Idowu, the Lead Pastor of Harvesters International Christian Center (HICC), has been released from police custody following significant interventions from Aso Rock Villa and prominent clerics.

Idowu, under investigation for alleged fraud amounting to ₦1.5 billion, was held by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja.

According to Sahara Reporters, Pastor Idowu was released late on Tuesday evening, December 3, after pressures mounted from powerful individuals, including presidential officials and influential religious leaders.

“Pastor Bolaji was released late into the evening after big pastors and President Tinubu's Aso Villa intervened in the matter,” a senior police source disclosed.

The pastor was reportedly asked to repay the funds traced to his account within two weeks. The controversy stems from a real estate fraud scheme allegedly involving one of Idowu’s pastors.

Investigations revealed billions of naira linked to the scheme were traced from the church’s account to Idowu’s personal account.

Initially, police sources had indicated Idowu would spend the night in custody.

“The case emanated from one of his pastors who duped several people in a real estate scheme,” another insider revealed.

Pastor Idowu, known for his “Next Level Prayers” platform, has overseen HICC’s growth since its inception in 2003.

The church, with over 70,000 worshippers worldwide, operates in Nigeria, the UK, and the US.