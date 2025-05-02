BREAKING: Tinubu signs law empowering colleges of education to award degrees nationwide

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially launched the implementation of the Dual Mandate Policy, granting Federal Colleges of Education (FCOEs) the authority to award both the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and Bachelor’s Degrees in Education.

This development follows the signing of the Federal Colleges of Education Act, 2023, by President Bola Tinubu.

The Act marks a pivotal shift in the nation’s teacher education framework, aiming to broaden access and improve instructional quality in classrooms nationwide.

In a statement released by Folasade Boriowo, the Director of Press at the Federal Ministry of Education, the government confirmed that the policy is now in force across all FCOEs.

Speaking during the official announcement in Abuja, Minister of Education Dr. Tunji Alausa hailed the move as transformative.

“The Dual Mandate Policy represents not just a reform but a revolution in teacher preparation. This initiative empowers institutions, broadens access, and enhances the quality of classroom instruction across Nigeria,” he said

What does the law say?

Under the new law, any Federal College of Education that meets the standards set by the National Universities Commission (NUC) will be eligible to operate under this dual framework.

The policy applies uniformly, irrespective of the college's founding date, provided regulatory requirements are met.

Education stakeholders view this policy shift as a significant milestone in professionalising teaching and increasing degree-level opportunities for aspiring educators.