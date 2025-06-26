President Bola Tinubu has refused to sign into law the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Bill, 2025, due to the clause regarding proceeds from drug-related crimes.

The President conveyed his decision not to sign the bill passed by both chambers of the National Assembly in a letter read by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, during plenary on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

In the proposed bill, the NDLEA is empowered to retain a portion of the proceeds from drug-related crimes. However, citing Section 58(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Tinubu explained that the provision contradicts existing financial regulations.

“All proceeds of crime are paid into the government’s Confiscated and Forfeited Properties Account.

“Disbursements to any recovery agency, including the NDLEA, can only be made by presidential approval, subject to the consent of the Federal Executive Council and the National Assembly,” the President stated in the letter.

Tinubu dismisses need for NDLEA law alteration

The President further noted that the existing procedure guarantees accountability and oversight, stressing that there is no need for an amendment.

The NDLEA bill makes it the second time Tinubu has declined assent to a bill in this week alone.

On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, he rejected the National Assembly Library Trust Fund (Establishment) Amendment Bill, 2025, citing inconsistencies with federal laws and policies, especially around agency funding, taxation, and remuneration structures.

Conversely, the President signed into law four groundbreaking tax reform bills on Thursday, transforming Nigeria’s fiscal and revenue framework.

