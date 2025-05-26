FIRS debuts tax advocacy podcast to demystify taxation

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has launched a new bi-weekly podcast series aimed at simplifying tax-related issues and improving public understanding of the nation’s tax system.

Titled Tax Advocacy Podcast, the initiative is anchored by Arabinrin Aderonke Bello and is part of a broader strategy to promote voluntary tax compliance and civic responsibility.

The podcast will feature in-depth discussions of the FIRS's operations and innovations, featuring both in-house experts and external stakeholders.

With episodes available on major podcast platforms and the FIRS’s official social media channels, the Service is hoping to reach a broad and diverse audience.

“The Tax Advocacy Podcast is more than just a platform for information; it is a voice for transparency, clarity, and engagement.

“Our goal is to bridge the communication gap between the FIRS and the people, ensuring that every Nigerian understands how taxes work and why they matter,” said Arabinrin Bello.

Each episode promises to provide insights into Nigeria’s evolving tax policies, FIRS strategies, and the role of taxation in national development.

The FIRS hopes the podcast will serve as a tool for educating taxpayers and clarifying complex tax policies, ultimately fostering a culture of compliance and trust.

This media initiative aligns with the FIRS’s renewed commitment to innovation in public engagement and tax education.