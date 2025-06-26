President Tinubu has signed it - tax reform bill is finally law

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially signed into law four landmark Tax Reform Bills, marking a significant shift in Nigeria’s tax landscape.



The move follows months of policy work, reviews, and consultations aimed at modernising a tax system long criticised as complex, unfair, and burdensome for small businesses.

The new laws include the Nigeria Tax Bill, Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill.

Together, they aim to streamline tax collection, enhance transparency, promote equity among states, and protect taxpayers’ rights.

Tax expert review

“This is not just another item checked off a list. It is one of the most transformative economic decisions Nigeria has seen in years," said columnist Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi in a strongly worded piece.

The Nigerian Tax Bill consolidates existing tax laws into a single, more user-friendly framework.

Meanwhile, the Administration Bill introduces standardised, digital collection processes to ease compliance for citizens and businesses.

Under the reforms, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has been replaced by a more independent body, the Nigeria Revenue Service, with a broader mandate covering both tax and non-tax revenues. A key highlight is the restructuring of Value Added Tax (VAT) sharing.

For the first time, states will retain 30% of the VAT they generate. Another 50% will be shared equally among all states, and the remaining 20% will be distributed based on population.

Analysts say this change incentivizes states to improve their local economies and tax collection efficiency.

Advantage for small-scale businesses

The reforms also grant exemptions to small businesses earning below ₦50 million annually from paying company income tax, a measure expected to benefit thousands of micro and small enterprises nationwide.

“These laws speak the language people understand. They offer relief from the constant anxiety of multiple levies, unclear charges, and unpredictable policies,” Atoyebi said.

The legislation introduces oversight mechanisms such as a Tax Appeal Tribunal and Tax Ombudsman, aiming to strengthen accountability and fairness in the tax system.

Praise was extended to Dr. Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman of the FIRS, who played a central role in the reform process.

Atoyebi wrote, “He put his head down, did the work, and it’s showing now.”