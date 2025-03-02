Tinubu, Kekere-Ekun must bear blame for any crisis in Rivers - ex-APC leader

Political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has strongly condemned the Supreme Court’s ruling ordering the withdrawal of local government allocations in Rivers State.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, March 2, Frank described the ruling as a “criminal usurpation” of funds rightfully belonging to the people of Rivers State.

In the statement made available to Pulse Nigeria, he warned that any unrest resulting from the ruling should be blamed on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

“From the illegal judgment that emerged from the Supreme Court against the Rivers State Government, the whole world knows that this is the most fraudulent ruling ever delivered in the history of Nigeria.

“How can the Supreme Court give such an anti-truth, anti-God, inhuman, and compromised judgment designed to help the opposition APC take over Rivers State?,” Frank questioned.

He further accused the judiciary of serving political interests rather than justice.

“This is a clear indication that the Supreme Court under Justice Kekere-Ekun lacks the capacity to reform the judiciary and has instead turned justice into a commodity for the highest bidder,” he alleged.

The Wike factor

Frank linked the ruling to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, arguing that any case involving Wike’s interests is always decided in his favour.

He cautioned the CJN that such “judicial rascality” could plunge Nigeria into anarchy.

He also criticised the Supreme Court for allegedly empowering the 27 suspended lawmakers who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

“By withholding local government allocations, the ruling is aimed at weakening and undermining Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration,” he stated.