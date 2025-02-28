Supreme Court makes crucial decision in pro-Wike lawmakers’ defection case

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the legal battle over the defection of 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court, presided over by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, heard five appeals concerning the political turmoil in Rivers State but has yet to announce a date for its ruling.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara is contesting the legitimacy of Martin Amaewhule as Speaker of the Rivers Assembly.

His legal team argues that Amaewhule and 26 other lawmakers lost their seats the moment they defected to the APC.

"Their continued stay in office is unconstitutional," Fubara insists, citing the Nigerian Constitution’s provision that mandates lawmakers to vacate their seats upon defection unless there is a division in their original party.

The Supreme Court’s decision is expected to have significant political ramifications, as the battle for control of the Rivers Assembly intensifies.

Meanwhile, in an earlier ruling, the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by Fubara challenging the re-presentation of the 2024 state budget before the Assembly led by Amaewhule.

Fubara’s lawyer, Yusuf Ali, withdrew the suit, stating that recent political developments had rendered it irrelevant.

Rivers State has been embroiled in a prolonged power struggle between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who now serves as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.