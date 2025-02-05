Tinubu is working; economy getting better - Minister says

Alhaji Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, says the reforms introduced by the President Bola Tinubu adminstration are working and have started bearing fruits.

The minister said this while briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Tuesday.

“The government of President Bola Tinubu is listening to the public and ensuring that the economy comes back to life; the reforms are working.

“The economy is beginning to turn the corner and this year 2025 is a year of consolidation of all the reforms that President Tinubu administration has embarked upon.

“We believe by the end of the year, the economy will be a lot better. Keep your hope alive. The renewed Hope Agenda is on track,” said the minister.

He said the government recognised that there were some challenges, just as it was with every reform all over the world.

Idris said to reflate the economy, the FEC at its second meeting of the year on Tuesday considered 67 memos with only a few stepped down.

He said approvals were given for construction jobs, not just to create the infrastructure needed but to reflate the economy.

He said it was the quickest way of giving jobs to daily income earners, ensuring their participation in some of the construction jobs.