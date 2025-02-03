VIDEO: PDP governors set to join APC - full details emerge

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, representing Ondo South in the National Assembly, has claimed that several governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties are in talks to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Channels Television, Ibrahim insisted that the APC remains an attractive destination, with numerous defections already recorded and more expected in the coming weeks.



“What about those from PDP that are joining us?” Ibrahim questioned.

“You’re not looking at that. You abandoned it completely. You’re not talking about people who have come from the PDP to join us. How about Wike?”Ibrahim referenced the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as an example of a PDP figure actively participating in the APC- led government.

He hinted that more defections were imminent but refused to disclose names.

“Some governors are planning to join APC, of course. I don’t want to mention them so that I don’t embarrass people,” he said.

“But I can tell you that when I come next [to the programme], you’ll see a governor crossing to APC.”

Speculation has swirled around PDP governors allegedly considering defection ahead of the 2027 general elections, with claims that federal influence under President Bola Tinubu may hinder their re-election chances.

Among those suspected of plotting a move are Delta State’s Sheriff Oborevwori, Enugu’s Peter Mbah, Plateau’s Caleb Mutfwang, and Osun’s Ademola Adeleke.