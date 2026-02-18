DannyTheProphet Extends Influence in Nigerian Music Space With Release of 3-track EP

Nigerian Afrobeats and Highlife artist DannyTheProphet has recorded another milestone in the country’s music industry with the release of his new three-track EP, DTP Vol.1, a project already gaining rapid public traction across major cities.



The Abuja-based musician, fondly known as DTP, is strengthening his footprint in Nigeria’s contemporary soundscape with a body of work that blends love-driven storytelling, vibrant rhythms, and cultural depth.

Since its release, songs from the EP have been playing in shopping malls, filling stations, and on multiple radio stations, signaling fast-growing acceptance and commercial momentum.



The EP features three distinct tracks — Bae (Jolly), Stay featuring Lyta, and Oh Mama, each reflecting a different layer of DTP’s artistry.

Bae (Jolly) delivers upbeat energy and romantic warmth through catchy melodies and lively instrumentation. Stay stands out as an emotionally rich collaboration, merging melodic Afrobeats textures with smooth vocal chemistry between both artists.



Meanwhile, Oh Mama leans into cultural storytelling, showcasing DTP’s Highlife roots and traditional influences.

All tracks were produced by Samuel Taiwo and mastered by Zegxmix, giving the project a polished sonic identity that aligns with global production standards.



DTP’s rise follows the success of his breakout single You Dey Whine Me, which earned him two honors at the Nigerian Heroes Awards and Unity Dance by The Drum Majors in 2025. Industry watchers see DTP Vol.1 as a continuation of that upward trajectory, highlighting artistic growth and expanding audience reach.