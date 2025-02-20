Tinubu appoints Enyiekere as NASC Chairman, names 12 commission members

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr Saviour Enyiekere as Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) for a five-year renewable term.

Until his appointment, Enyiekere, an environmental specialist, was the deputy chief of staff to the Senate President, Mr Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said in a statement.

ALSO READ: President Tinubu appoints Dr Awuzie as new Rector of Federal Polytechnic Oko

Tinubu also approved the appointment of two members of the commission from each of the six geopolitical zones.

Those appointed are: Mr Suleiman Hunkuyi and Hon. Yusuf Tabuka (North West); Aminu Malle and Alhaji Lawan Mahmud (North East); Mark Tersoo and Salihu Balogun (North Central) and Mr Taiwo Oluga and Afeez Ipeza-Balogun (South West).

Others are: Mr Nnanna Kalu and Festus Odii (South East), Patrick Giwa and Mrs Mary Ekpenyong (South South).