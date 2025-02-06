President Tinubu appoints Dr Awuzie as new Rector of Federal Polytechnic Oko

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr Chioma Awuzie as the substantive Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State.

Mr Chijioke Ibezimako, Public Relations Officer of the institution confirmed the appointment to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday.

Awuzie is a globally recognised scholar with a rich portfolio of research and publications.

Ibezimako said the appointment of Awuzie as Rector, of Federal Polytechnic Oko took effect from February 5 for a five-year term. He said;

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr Chioma Awuzie as the Polytechnic Rector.

This follows the recommendation of the Institution’s Governing Council under the chairmanship of Sen. Dr Barnabas Gemade,

NAN reports that Awuzie holds a Doctorate Degree in Physical and Materials Chemistry and is a Chief Lecturer in the Department of Science Laboratory Technology.

Until her appointment, Awuzie was the Director in charge of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Projects in the Polytechnic.

She has held several leadership positions in the institution including Head, of the Department of Renewable Energy Research and Development, Director of Petroleum, Coal, and Renewable Energy Research Unit and Director of international Higher Education Academic Organisations.

Awuzie had served as Coordinator, Technical, Vocational Education, and Training (TVET)

She is a fellowship of the Chemical Society of Nigeria, the Institute of Chartered Chemists of Nigeria, and the Institute of Corporate Administration.

She was part of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) which drafted the Renewable Energy Technology curriculum for Nigerian Polytechnics, currently in use.