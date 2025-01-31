Tinubu appoints Abba Aliyu MD Rural Electrification Agency

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Abba Aliyu as the substantive Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

Bayo Onanuga, the president's spokesman, said in a statement that the appointment, effective Jan. 23, is for an initial term of four years.

Aliyu has been acting as the agency’s managing director since March 2024 until the appointment is confirmed.

“He has over 20 years of experience in energy and organisational development in the private and public sectors.

“He has played key leadership roles in the on-grid and off-grid power sectors and the water resources and transportation sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

“Previously, he was head of the Project Management Unit at the Nigeria Electrification Project and General Manager of Corporate Services, Projects, and Research.

”He was also the Deputy General Manager at Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading PLC (NBET),” the statement said.

It added that Tinubu expects Aliyu to leverage his expertise to further the REA’s mission of providing rural communities with reliable electric power.