PHOTOS: Peter Obi donates ₦10m to Ebonyi Nursing College - pledges support for healthcare training

Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system through education and infrastructure support.

During a visit to Mater Misericordiae College of Nursing Sciences in Afikpo, Ebonyi State, Obi donated ₦10 million to aid infrastructural upgrades and enhance the training of healthcare professionals.

“Healthcare is a fundamental indicator of human development,” Obi said while addressing the students.

“The role of nurses and medical practitioners in national progress cannot be overstated.”

Established in 1946, Mater Misericordiae College is one of Nigeria’s pioneering healthcare institutions, with its Schools of Nursing and Midwifery founded in 1952 and 1953, respectively.

The institution currently accommodates about 1,000 students and continues to undertake infrastructural improvements.

Obi commended the dedication of the school’s staff and acknowledged the collaborative efforts between the institution and the Ebonyi State Government.

“I appreciate the Ebonyi State Government for working with the school in the shared interest of the state and the nation,” he added.

He also encouraged students to remain dedicated to their studies, citing the increasing global demand for healthcare professionals.

“With more investment in healthcare education, we can build a stronger system that meets both national and international needs,” he stated.