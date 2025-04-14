PHOTOS: Obi visits victims of recent Plateau attacks, donates ₦7.5m to IDPs

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi paid a condolence visit to Plateau State on Sunday, April 13, following a spate of deadly attacks in the Bokkos area that left several people dead and hundreds displaced.

Obi met with Governor Caleb Mutfwang in Jos before traveling to Bokkos, where he spent time with victims and internally displaced persons (IDPs), including children affected by the violence.

“What has happened in these communities is very saddening and utterly unacceptable. Nigerians should not be killed or forced to flee their homes when we are not at war. Every life is precious,” Obi said.

During his visit, Obi donated ₦7.5 million to support the provision of basic facilities for displaced children, their ongoing education, and the general needs of the IDP community.

He commended the efforts of the Obidient Movement, which had earlier provided a borehole to supply clean water to the camp and surrounding community.

Obi grieves over loss of lives in Plateau

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Obi emphasised the importance of compassion and leadership during crises.

“My heart is with the people of Bokkos, the displaced children, women, and entire communities during this difficult time,” he said.

He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting peace and healing efforts in the region.

“Now, more than ever, leadership and compassion are essential. I stand in solidarity with Plateau State,” he said.