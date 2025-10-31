Samsung’s First Tri-Fold Phone Is Here: The Galaxy Z TriFold Officially Showcased

Samsung has officially shown off the world’s first Galaxy Z TriFold, and it’s every bit as intriguing as it sounds. The company has produced foldable phones for years, but this is the first time we’re seeing a smartphone that folds twice, turning from a regular-sized phone into a large tablet-like display.

While the Samsung tri-fold phone isn’t yet on sale, it’s already sparking conversations among tech fans across the world.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Galaxy Z TriFold, its unique design, expected features, and why it could matter to Nigerian mobile users.

What Exactly Is the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold?

The Galaxy Z TriFold is Samsung’s first smartphone with two hinges instead of one, allowing it to fold in three sections. It’s a fresh take on the foldable phone design we’ve seen in devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

The device was recently showcased at the APEC 2025 Summit in South Korea, where Samsung revealed it behind closed glass to industry partners and select journalists. According to reports from SamMobile, the phone unfolds from a compact smartphone into a wide tablet-like screen, designed for multitasking, content creation, and entertainment.

The Samsung tri-fold phone uses what the company calls a “next-generation form factor,” representing its move towards more adaptable and powerful devices in the era of mobile AI.

How the Galaxy Z TriFold Works

Imagine a phone that folds like a brochure. When closed, the Galaxy Z TriFold looks like a standard smartphone. Unfold it once, and it becomes wider, perfect for split-screen use. Open it fully, and you have a full tablet-sized screen ready for productivity apps.

ADVERTISEMENT

The device will feature a 6.5-inch cover display that expands to around 10 inches when fully unfolded. It’s expected to use Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) technology and support the S Pen, just like Samsung’s other foldable models.

The dual-hinge setup also allows multiple viewing angles. This makes it ideal for watching movies, working on documents, or attending video calls hands-free. Essentially, it’s a smartphone, mini laptop, and tablet; all in one.

While not yet confirmed, Samsung is likely to include AI tools powered by its Galaxy AI suite, such as live translation, note summarisation, and generative image features, making it a powerful AI smartphone for 2025.

When Will It Be Available?

According to industry insiders, the Galaxy Z TriFold might first launch in select markets such as South Korea, Singapore, the UAE, and China, before expanding globally. Nigeria hasn’t been listed yet, but Samsung’s growing focus on the African market means local availability could follow soon after the initial rollout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if it’s not immediately available here, many Nigerian enthusiasts are known to import flagship phones, so we can expect to see the Samsung tri-fold phone in Nigeria soon after its official launch.

Price-wise, early predictions suggest it could cost more than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, possibly crossing the $2,000 (₦3 million+) mark on release. Still, with time, the cost should drop, just as earlier foldables became more attainable.

How the Galaxy Z TriFold Stands Out

The Galaxy Z TriFold isn’t the first tri-fold device ever teased, but it’s the first from a major brand with mass-production capabilities. This gives Samsung an edge in quality, software optimisation, and long-term support.

Its biggest appeal lies in versatility. Instead of choosing between a compact phone and a tablet, users get both. For professionals and students who handle multiple tasks simultaneously, this format could make work and content consumption more efficient.

ADVERTISEMENT

Compared to other foldables like Huawei’s Mate XT Ultimate, Samsung’s version looks more refined, with better hinge engineering and smoother transitions between folds. The inclusion of Galaxy AI tools further positions it as a productivity powerhouse.

Challenges Samsung Still Faces

Despite its potential, there are still questions around durability, software compatibility, and cost. Two hinges mean more moving parts, which could affect long-term reliability. Also, app developers will need to optimise their layouts to function well across three display sections.

Battery life is another area to watch. Foldables typically draw more power, and with an expanded screen, Samsung must balance efficiency with performance. However, based on the improvements we’ve seen with the Z Fold 6, Samsung seems to be moving in the right direction.

For Nigerian users, after-sales support is key. Samsung Nigeria’s repair and warranty structure will play an important role if the Galaxy Z TriFold officially enters the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why the Galaxy Z TriFold Could Change Foldables Forever

Foldable phones have moved from experiments to everyday devices, and Samsung’s Galaxy Z TriFold shows that smartphones can evolve beyond traditional screens to offer something more adaptable and functional.

And while the price may start high, history tells us prices drop as technology becomes mainstream. In time, the tri-fold format might become as common as dual-fold phones are today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Samsung hasn’t announced an official release date or Nigerian pricing, one thing is certain: the future of foldable phones in Nigeria just became a lot more exciting.