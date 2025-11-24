Paystack Fires Co-founder Ezra Olubi Amid Ongoing Sexual Misconduct Controversy

Paystack has terminated the employment of its Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Ezra Olubi, following public allegations that he had sexual relations with a junior employee. The decision, which Olubi says came before the company’s independent investigation was concluded, marks a sharp escalation in a controversy that has dominated the Nigerian tech space in recent weeks.
As we earlier reported, the issue first gained traction in mid-November after a social media post alleging abusive behaviour went viral, prompting users to resurface a series of explicit tweets Olubi posted between 2009 and 2013. Paystack confirmed his suspension at the time and announced that an independent investigator would lead a formal review.
In a blog post on Saturday, November 23, Olubi said he was dismissed without a meeting or an opportunity to respond, describing the move as inconsistent with the terms of his suspension and the company’s internal policies.
He added that his legal team “will take the steps they consider appropriate,” noting that he would not be commenting further.
Paystack, acquired by Stripe in 2020 in one of Africa’s landmark exits, has faced intensified public scrutiny as screenshots of Olubi’s old posts, including sexually explicit jokes and remarks many found predatory, continued circulating online.
The case has reignited broader conversations about workplace accountability and leadership culture across Africa’s fast-growing tech ecosystem.