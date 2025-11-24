Paystack Fires Co-founder Ezra Olubi Amid Ongoing Sexual Misconduct Controversy

Paystack has terminated the employment of its Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Ezra Olubi, following public allegations that he had sexual relations with a junior employee. The decision, which Olubi says came before the company’s independent investigation was concluded, marks a sharp escalation in a controversy that has dominated the Nigerian tech space in recent weeks.

As we earlier reported, the issue first gained traction in mid-November after a social media post alleging abusive behaviour went viral, prompting users to resurface a series of explicit tweets Olubi posted between 2009 and 2013. Paystack confirmed his suspension at the time and announced that an independent investigator would lead a formal review.

In a blog post on Saturday, November 23, Olubi said he was dismissed without a meeting or an opportunity to respond, describing the move as inconsistent with the terms of his suspension and the company’s internal policies.