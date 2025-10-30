Grammarly Is Changing Its Name to Superhuman

The AI writing app, Grammarly, has just made an announcement: it's changing the company’s name to Superhuman and rolling out a brand-new product that will boost users’ productivity. It is becoming a multi-product platform that will merge creativity, communication, and automation. This announcement was made on X by the new CEO, Shishir Mehrotra.

This new rebrand under the name ‘Superhuman’ brings together Grammarly, Coda, Superhuman Mail, and a new AI assistant, Superhuman Go. The goal? To make AI an extension of how you think, write, and work.

Why the Change

For years, Grammarly has been the trusted choice for confident, clear communication. Millions of people rely on it daily to correct grammar, refine tone, and write more clearly. But in the era of AI, clarity is not enough. The company realised that getting people to write better was just half the equation; enabling them to work better was the other half.

With this name, Grammarly declares its transformation into a firm that builds AI-driven agents in all domains of digital productivity. The name "Superhuman" most accurately describes this new vision, not because it replaces human ability, but because it augments it.

Welcome Superhuman Go: Your AI That Does Everything You Do

Superhuman Got meets you where you are, in your inbox, documents, chat history, or calendar. This AI assistant anticipates what you need before you need to ask.

Imagine this: you're having a conversation in Slack or Teams, and someone types, "Let's have a meeting." Go automatically displays your availability, so you can book a meeting in the conversation on the spot. No tab-switching, no hand-coding, no cut-and-paste chaos. It's like having a personal assistant who's fully aware of your process.

Beyond Writing: A Team of AI Agents Working Together

Grammarly was the initial agent; now it's just one of several. Superhuman Go brings together your email, calendar, documents, and company infrastructure, which allows an ecosystem of linked agents that work together smartly.

Grammarly still helps you write clearly and confidently, but now it’s part of a smarter system that understands your goals. Superhuman Go can suggest meeting times straight from your calendar, pull up helpful info for whatever you’re working on, and even handle repetitive tasks automatically. It also predicts how your team or clients might respond to your messages, so you can tweak your tone before sending.

Coda and Superhuman Mail: Becoming Smarter Every Second

Superhuman Go is not acting alone. Coda and Superhuman Mail, the two entities now within the new Superhuman umbrella, are becoming increasingly proactive.

With Coda, it automatically turns transcripts from meetings into action items, organises your notes, and translates conversations into actionable plans. No more post-meeting chaos; your AI-powered Coda doc will "write itself," keeping projects organised and your team in line.

Meanwhile, Superhuman Mailfinds you a priority lead, looks up your company’s CRM data, and auto-composes a personalised follow-up email to seal the deal before you even open the thread. You review, adjust, and send.

The outcome? Your email is now a dynamic, context-dependent space that responds to your real-time priorities.

When AI Integrates Naturally into Your Workflow, Everything Shifts

No more forgotten tasks, forgotten meetings, or jumbled thoughts. With AI taking care of the mechanics, you have the freedom to do what truly matters: creative, strategic, and high-value work.

"Superhuman" is man and machine working together.

The Vision Behind the Name "Superhuman"

This change, as revealed by Mehrotra, on X, is a testament to their vision of building AI agents which are highly integrated, intelligent, and intuitive. Each product under Superhuman, be it Grammarly, Coda, or Superhuman Mail, is designed with the goal to enable people and teams to be their best selves.