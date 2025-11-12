The Best PS5 Games to Play Right Now (2025 Edition)

Since its launch, the PlayStation 5 has continued to dominate gaming conversations, and for good reason. With its sleek design, lightning-fast load times, and adaptive DualSense controller, the PS5 offers an experience that’s hard to match. But what truly makes it shine is its growing library of outstanding titles. From massive blockbusters to indie favourites, the PlayStation 5 has something for everyone, no matter your taste or gaming style. If you’ve just bought a PS5 or are looking to refresh your collection, here are some of the best PS5 games to play in 2025, each delivering stunning visuals, strong storytelling, and hours of pure entertainment.

1. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Few games capture the thrill of being a superhero quite like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Built exclusively for the PS5, it takes full advantage of the console’s power, from breathtaking graphics to near-instant loading times. Players swing through an even larger New York City as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, facing off against villains like Venom and Kraven the Hunter. What makes Spider-Man 2 one of the top PlayStation 5 games is how it balances action, story, and emotional depth. The fluid combat system and detailed open world keep players glued for hours, while the character development makes every mission meaningful. It’s the ultimate experience for anyone looking for cinematic storytelling and thrilling gameplay.

2. God of War: Ragnarök

Sony’s God of War: Ragnarök continues the story of Kratos and his son Atreus in a tale that’s both emotional and powerful. The game’s Norse setting is stunning, featuring snowy landscapes, fierce battles, and beautifully crafted mythological creatures. The PlayStation 5 version enhances every moment with crisp visuals and responsive combat, bringing every axe swing and roar of thunder to life. Its narrative depth and dramatic pacing make it one of the most memorable PS5 exclusives ever released. For players who love epic adventures filled with heart and heroism, Ragnarök is a must-play.

3. Elden Ring

If you enjoy a challenge, Elden Ring remains one of the most popular PS5 games in 2025. Developed by FromSoftware, it offers a vast open world filled with danger, mystery, and reward for exploration. The game allows players to shape their journey, choosing their path through combat, magic, and discovery. Despite its difficulty, Elden Ring has earned respect among gamers for its freedom and world-building. Every boss fight feels like a test of skill, and every victory feels earned. It’s the kind of experience that stays with you long after you put the controller down.

4. Final Fantasy XVI

The Final Fantasy franchise has always stood for innovation, and Final Fantasy XVI takes that reputation further. Set in a dark fantasy world filled with political conflict, magic, and towering creatures known as Eikons, it delivers one of the most cinematic experiences on the PlayStation 5. Its combination of rich storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and fast-paced combat makes it one of the top RPG games for PS5. The characters feel alive, and the soundtrack elevates every emotional moment. If you’re searching for a grand, story-driven adventure, this one should be near the top of your list.

5. EA Sports FC 25

For football fans, EA Sports FC 25 continues to be the go-to sports game for PS5 players. It’s the latest evolution of the FIFA series, offering refined gameplay, realistic graphics, and updated team rosters. The improved AI and physics make every match feel authentic, from local derbies to Champions League finals. With smoother animations, better crowd reactions, and online modes, it’s one of the top sports games on PlayStation 5that never gets old.

6. Resident Evil 4 Remake

Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 Remake proves that classics never die, they just return better. Completely rebuilt for the PS5, it captures the horror and tension of the original while enhancing everything that made it iconic. The modern graphics, reimagined environments, and improved controls make it one of the most impressive PS5 horror games. The eerie sound design adds to the suspense, making every encounter a nerve-racking experience. It’s a perfect blend of nostalgia and next-gen innovation.

7. Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

If you’ve ever wanted to explore feudal Japan in cinematic beauty, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is your ticket. This version includes expanded storylines, improved visuals, and the Iki Island expansion, giving you even more reasons to return to Jin Sakai’s story. Every frame feels like a painting, and the combat system rewards both patience and precision. On the PS5, it runs smoother, loads faster, and looks stunning on 4K displays. It’s one of those PS5 exclusive titles that’s both thrilling and emotionally engaging.

8. Stray

One of the most surprising hits on the PlayStation 5, Stray puts you in the paws of a cat navigating a neon-lit cybercity. It’s unlike any other game; creative, heartfelt, and surprisingly deep. The combination of exploration, puzzles, and storytelling makes Stray one of the most unique indie games on PS5. It’s proof that not every memorable gaming experience has to come from massive studios or action-packed titles.

9. Gran Turismo 7

For car enthusiasts, Gran Turismo 7 remains the ultimate driving experience. The level of realism in its graphics, physics, and vehicle handling is unmatched. From city tracks to professional circuits, every race feels authentic. The PlayStation 5 version enhances performance with ray-traced lighting and ultra-fast load times, making it one of the top PS5 racing games. It’s a perfect mix of simulation and passion, ideal for anyone who loves cars as much as competition.

10. Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kena: Bridge of Spirits deserves recognition for its beauty and heart. Developed by Ember Lab, it follows Kena, a young spirit guide, on a touching journey filled with exploration, puzzles, and emotional storytelling. It’s one of the finest PS5 indie adventures, blending smooth combat, magical settings, and emotional moments into an unforgettable experience. It’s ideal for players who appreciate meaningful stories as much as exciting gameplay.

