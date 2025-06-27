Surprise as Ganduje resigns as APC national chairman

Former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has resigned from his position as the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with immediate effect.

Although yet to be formally announced, Ganduje's surprise resignation has thrown the party's headquarters into disarray, as staff and visitors were visibly shocked by the development.

His resignation brought to an end a tenure marked by controversy and challenges, stemming from several allegations, including those of financial impropriety.

The exit has been attributed to political tension within the ruling party, resulting from agitation by North-Central stakeholders who are laying claims to the party's leadership.

However, the former Kano Governor cited health concerns as the reason for his resignation in the letter, stating that he needs to focus on his well-being.

While the circumstances surrounding the reported resignation remain shrouded in mystery as of press time, a party chieftain confirmed the development, stating simply, “Yes, it is true. He has resigned.”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Abdullahi Ganduje (TheNation)

Ganduje's tenure as APC chairman

Ganduje assumed the APC leadership in August 2023 following internal party conflicts that led to the removal of his predecessor, Abdullahi Adamu, and a few other members of the latter's national working committee.

However, some party members have reportedly been protesting against “excessive financial demands” imposed by his office. He has also been accused of imposition of candidates, as recently alleged by aspirants in the FCT area council.

Regardless of the accusations, Ganduje's tenure brought success to the ruling party, as he led the APC to victory in the Edo State Governorship election.