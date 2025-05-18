2027: APC inaugural summit tipped to unite party

The Progressive Voters' Forum (PVF), a pro-All Progressives Congress (APC) group, has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), led by Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for organising the APC's inaugural National Summit.

Scheduled for Thursday, May 22, 2025, at the Presidential Villa’s Banquet Hall in Abuja, the summit themed ‘Renewed Hope Agenda: The Journey So Far’ will feature key APC stakeholders, including President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, state governors, and former APC leaders.

In a Sunday statement, PVF National Coordinator, Dr. Olusegun Kenneth, described the summit as a timely initiative to unify party leadership and reflect on the APC’s performance.

“This summit will afford APC leaders the opportunity to review the party's performance, dialogue on how to move the country forward, and unite the party ahead of future elections,” he said.

Dr. Kenneth added that the summit will spotlight the Tinubu administration's achievements that have been “underreported or ignored by opposition parties.”

Calling for constructive participation, he urged delegates to “engage in productive dialogue that will solidify our party and drive APC to victories in future elections.”

The PVF also called on Nigerians to support Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, claiming the administration has laid a “solid foundation” for economic recovery, infrastructure growth, and improved welfare.