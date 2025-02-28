Sonnex Packaging Nigeria Ltd’s Commitment to the Boy Child Initiative In Conjunction with the Office of the First Lady of Lagos state

L-R: Mr Adewale Badmus, Sustainability Lead Sonnex Nigeria Limited; Mrs Temitope Taiwo, Brand & Marketing Manager Mohinani Group; Mr Kunle Ojelade, Head HR Manufacturing Mohinani Group; Mrs Seyi Omolola, Group HR Culture Mohinani Group; Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, First Lady of Lagos State and Mr Hakan Turkmen, General Manager rPet at the Sonnex rPET Recycling plant in Ikorodu in celebration of 2025 Boy Child Initiative.

The Lagos Boy Child Initiative is dedicated to addressing the unique challenges faced by young boys in Lagos, Nigeria. It emphasizes education, mentorship, life skills, and community development, ensuring that boys grow into responsible and empowered individuals.

Sonnex rPET Recycling Plant is at the forefront of the plastic recycling revolution in West Africa, committed to addressing the region’s growing plastic waste challenge. Our state-of-the-art facility is designed to recycle PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) waste into high-quality food-grade recycled products, including rPET flakes and bottle-to-bottle pellets, contributing to a sustainable circular economy.

As a company committed to sustainable development and community impact, Sonnex Packaging Nigeria Ltd actively supports initiatives that equip young boys with education, vocational skills, and opportunities for growth. We believe in nurturing future leaders by fostering an environment that encourages responsibility, confidence, and meaningful contributions to society.

In line with this commitment, we were honored to host the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, at our facility alongside 200 boys as part of the 2025 Boy Child Initiative. This year’s theme, Advancing Circular Economy and Recycling, highlights the importance of sustainability in economic development. Sonnex was proudly nominated by LAWMA as the best recycling company to visit, a recognition we deeply appreciate.

During the visit, the First Lady and the boys engaged with our team, gaining valuable insights into our recycling processes and how Sonnex transforms PET plastic into food-grade resin. This experience reinforced the importance of sustainable practices and the opportunities available within the recycling industry.