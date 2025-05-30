Tinubu’s camp hits back as Atiku fires fresh shots at Presidency

The Nigerian presidency and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar engaged in a fierce war of words on Thursday, May 29, over the performance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, marking Tinubu’s second anniversary in office.

Atiku, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), accused the administration of exacerbating poverty and economic hardship, describing it as the most punishing government in Nigeria’s history.

“No previous administration has inflicted this level of hardship on the masses while showing such disregard for transparency, accountability, and responsible leadership,” Atiku said in a statement released by his spokesperson, Paul Ibe.

He also slammed the government’s “wasteful public spending and economic mismanagement.”

Presidency slams Atiku

In a strongly worded response, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, dismissed Atiku’s criticism as baseless and politically motivated.

“Atiku’s sweeping criticism is unfair and appears to be driven more by animosity than objective analysis,” Onanuga wrote, accusing Atiku of ignoring key economic reforms implemented under Tinubu, such as fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange unification—policies he said Atiku himself had once advocated.

“Unless he still lives in Dubai,” Onanuga quipped, “he ought to admit that in just two years, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has embarked on the most ambitious and audacious economic and institutional reforms seen in decades.”

Defending Tinubu’s record, Onanuga claimed the reforms had curbed corruption, attracted foreign investment, and boosted government revenue.

He highlighted achievements such as raising the minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000 (with some states paying up to N85,000) and launching a student loan scheme that has reportedly benefited over 600,000 Nigerian students.

He also rebutted Atiku’s accusation of reckless borrowing, citing the Finance Minister’s denial that the 2025 budget relied on unsustainable debt.

“The Finance Minister has debunked this as untrue and said the government plans to borrow only about $1.2 billion this year,” Onanuga asserted.

Atiku spurns back with scathing attacks

But Atiku’s camp swiftly countered through his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, who accused the presidency of dodging the real issues facing Nigerians.

“Your lengthy tirade — laced with deflection and bitterness — does little to change the painful reality Nigerians live through daily under Bola Tinubu’s presidency: crushing inflation, mass layoffs, policy chaos, and deepening poverty,” Shaibu stated.

Shaibu challenged the administration’s narrative of progress.

“Student loans do not fix broken universities. And a so-called minimum wage increase… is hardly a victory worth clapping for,” he said, adding that Atiku’s criticisms “echoed the voice of ordinary Nigerians — not whispered from Dubai, but shouted from markets, fuel queues, and jobless homes across the country.”