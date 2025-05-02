'What a lie’: Seyi Tinubu reacts to NANS president’s fresh allegations

Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has strongly denied allegations made by the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Atiku Abubakar Isah, claiming he orchestrated a violent attack during the students’ inauguration event in Abuja.

Atiku Isah had alleged that thugs loyal to Seyi Tinubu stormed the Wells Carlton Hotel in Asokoro, disrupting the ceremony with cutlasses and firearms.

The student leader claimed the attackers stabbed attendees, looted property, and forced dignitaries such as Senator Ibrahim Shekarau and former Governor Idris Wada to flee.

He described the attack as “politically motivated” and linked it to an alleged bribe offer aimed at silencing his leadership.

In a swift and unequivocal response posted on his official Instagram handle, Seyi Tinubu dismissed the claims as baseless and defamatory.

“I have never held a meeting to discuss any subject matter with Comrade Isah in Lagos or anywhere else in the world,” Seyi wrote.

“I have never knowingly met him before. Neither did I visit any location with thugs. All these allegations by Atiku Isah are completely fictional.”

Expressing disbelief, he added: “Wow...how can someone lie with so much confidence? Wow, wow...an attempt to defame any character. May God be with you, Comrade Atiku Isah.”

Seyi Tinubu's statement has drawn support from his followers, who called for a formal investigation to clear the air.