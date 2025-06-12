Seven National Monuments named after Tinubu in his 2-Year presidency so far

Not patting yourself on the back is fast becoming an outdated tradition in Nigerian politics. Since assuming office in May 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has had no fewer than seven major national landmarks named after him, despite being only two years into his presidency.

From airports to army barracks, to tertiary institutions, the trend of christening federal structures after the sitting president has become a recurring motif under his administration.

Here are seven prominent public institutions now bearing Tinubu’s name:

1. Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, Minna

Originally renamed in 2023 after Abubakar Imam, a revered writer and journalist from Niger State, the Minna airport underwent another rebranding in March 2024. Governor Umar Bago said the gesture was in appreciation of the president’s support for the state.

2. Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way, Abuja

On May 28, 2024, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike named the completed Abuja Southern Parkway after the president. The road links the Christian Centre to Ring Road One, effectively connecting central Abuja, both physically and politically, to Tinubu’s legacy.

3. Bola Tinubu Building, National Assembly

The National Assembly library, constructed during the 9th Assembly, was renamed in May 2024 and commissioned by the president himself. Lawmakers say it symbolizes Tinubu’s commitment to knowledge and legislative development.

4. Bola Ahmed Tinubu Technology Innovation Complex (BATTIC)

On December 10, 2024, the Nigeria Immigration Service renamed its Command and Control Centre after Tinubu, calling it a “leap forward” in border security and digital migration management.

5. Bola Ahmed Tinubu Polytechnic, Gwarinpa

Approved by the Federal Government in January 2025, this institution is aimed at boosting vocational and technical training in Abuja. Students are expected to begin classes later this year.

6. Bola Ahmed Tinubu Barracks, Asokoro

Commissioned in January 2025, this newly constructed army facility houses officers of various ranks and includes worship centres, sports facilities, and residential quarters. The Chief of Army Staff said the naming was meant to “honour leadership in action.”

7. Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja

The most recent addition, renamed on June 10, 2025, during a formal ceremony attended by dignitaries and capped with a celebratory dance from Minister Wike. The former AICC has hosted decades of national and global events, but now wears its new name in gold lettering.

While renaming landmarks after sitting leaders is not unprecedented in Nigeria, the pace and scale of the honours under Tinubu have sparked both admiration and quiet discomfort.